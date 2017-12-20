SAIL uses multimodal transport to export TMT bars to Bangladesh

Domestic steel giant SAIL today flagged off from Kolkata port the first consignment of 1,000 tonnes of SAIL-TMT reinforcement bars for the Indo-Bangla Maitree Super Thermal Power Project.

This is the first time that SAIL is utilising multimodal transport for delivery of material to a project site, the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a statement.

"The barge will offload the material at Bangladesh's Mongla port, for transportation by road to the project site at Moidara village in Bagerhat district of Bangladesh," the statement said.

The Maitree project is a 50:50 joint venture of Bangladesh Power Development Board and NTPC India for setting up of two 660 Megawatt thermal power plants in Bagerhat district of Bangladesh by 2020 at an estimated cost of USD 1.49 billion.

SAIL bagged an order for supply of 17,200 tonnes of corrosion-resistant thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) rebars in sizes 8mm to 36 mm in phase-1.

Re-bars were produced at the three integrated steel plants of SAIL at Burnpur, Durgapur and Bhilai.