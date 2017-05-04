App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 04, 2017 10:58 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

SAIL may rally 5-7%; Avenue Supermarts can head higher: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Bhushan Steel is showing a good uptrend. Similarly, if things are getting resolved, steel is a beneficiary, like yesterday we saw with real estate. Anybody who has land tends to benefit, so, I would think steel also does well, but not a huge rally, maybe 5-7 percent type of rally could be possible on Steel Authority of India (SAIL)."

"I follow Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) and that has sustained almost all its listing gains and more. So, this is a good time to get into D-Mart. It has been quiet for a few days, chances are it should soon breakout," he said.

"Anything to do with retail is generally in an uptrend but the best retail stock is D-Mart. Future Group stocks have I think spread out into."

tags #Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com #Avenue Supermarts #Bhushan Steel #Steel Authority of India #Stocks Views

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.