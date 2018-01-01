App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 01, 2018 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAIL looks forward for turnaround with employees' support

Chairman PK Singh today asked the employees to expedite the pace of the company's turnaround as it has been posting losses since 2015 -16. "Winning our fear of failure, we must accelerate the pace of turnaround,"he said.

Welcoming 2018, SAIL Chairman PK Singh today asked the employees to expedite the pace of the company's turnaround as it has been posting losses since 2015 -16.

"Winning our fear of failure, we must accelerate the pace of turnaround," Singh told the employees here.

Enthusing them to take charge of their destinies and write a new future for the company, he said SAIL has overcome most of the difficulties. "We must be bold in our decision making and we have to overcome whatever is holding us back," he added. Welcoming 2018, the chairman wished entire SAIL collective on the first day of the new year. "In order to achieve our targets, we must synergise our internal processes, re-engineer our operations, improve our market orientation, organise our finances better and capitalise on our human resource," the chairman said.

"We have commissioned most of our new facilities, the remaining ones are poised for early commissioning. We have to focus on potential utilisation of all recently commissioned units in this year," he added.

In 2015-16, SAIL had posted a loss of Rs 4,021 crore while in 2016-17 its loss was Rs 2,833 crore.

