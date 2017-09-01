App
Sep 01, 2017 02:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sadbhav Engineering bags Rs 900 cr order from Gujarat govt

Sadbhav Engineering today said it has been declared as successful bidder by the Gujarat government for two projects worth Rs 900 crore.

The projects include upgradation of Sayla-Bamanbore and Bagodara-Limbdi sections of National Highway 8 (new NH 47) in Gujarat, Sadbhav Engineering said in a filing to the BSE.

"Our company has been declared the successful bidder (L1) in respect of the bid invited by Road and Building Department, Government of Gujarat for the...two projects on EPC Mode for aggregating value of Rs 900 crore," it said.

Shares of the company were trading 1.44 per cent higher at Rs 292.55 apiece on BSE.

