Police to probe allegation that Arvind Kejriwal accepted Rs 2 crore

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party dismissed sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra's allegations against Arvind Kejriwal of taking money as "baseless", the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has forwarded the complaint to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The ACB has been instructed to submit its report within seven days.

Kapil Mishra also said he would share all "evidence" in connection with the alleged water tanker scam, including that against two close aides of the chief minister, with the Anti-Corruption Branch on Monday.

Mishra also claimed that a "few AAP members" have told him that Kejriwal has made up his mind to "sack (Health Minister) Satyendar Jain" by the coming Wednesday.

In his earlier press conference, Mishra alleged he was an "eyewitness" to Jain handing over Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal.

Mishra said he would be at the ACB office at 11 am on Monday.

He questioned the "inaction" over a report submitted by him to Kejriwal in August 2015 on the alleged Rs 400 crore water tanker scam during the tenure of the Sheila Dikshit government.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisosia scoffed at Mishra's charges. "Is there any proof? These are not allegations, they are jokes," he said.

The Karawal Nagar MLA did not elaborate whether he would share details on his sensational claim that he saw "Kejriwal taking Rs 2 crore cash from Jain" with the ACB.

"Why was no action taken based on the report for a year? Who were responsible? I will share details of the involvement of two people who work in official capacity with Kejriwal with the ACB.

"Secondly, several party members have told me that Kejriwal has made up his mind to sack Jain in the next two- three days and preparations are on to get his resignation by Wednesday," he told reporters.

Through his tenure as a minister, Mishra has repeatedly flogged the scam, relating to alleged irregularities in hiring of private tankers to supply water, which he claimed involves Dikshit and even a "few people in the AAP government".

Kejriwal had constituted a fact-finding committee to probe the allegations in June 2015. The report was submitted in August 2015, recommending an FIR against Dikshit.

The then Lt Governor Najeeb Jung had forwarded it to the Anti-Corruption Branch, which in turn had registered FIRs against both Dikshit and Mishra.