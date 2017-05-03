App
May 03, 2017 04:43 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Sachin Tendulkar launches 5.5-inch SRT smartphone for Rs 12,999: All you need to know

This phone is known as the srt.phone, that's short for Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar. Expect a lot of nostalgia with this smartphone. It's the first phone that is designed, engineered and made in India. Smartron is not a Shenzhen shopper company like many Indian brands,. It's, in fact, a company that promises to be at the forefront of Indian technology innovation.

Moneycontrol News

Indian Internet of Things startup IoT has finally launched the 5.5-inch Sachin Tendulkar Android phone — the srt.phone. The Smartron srt.phone is runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor with 4GB of RAM and will offer 32GB and 64GB variants. While the former costs Rs 12,999, the latter is priced at Rs 13,999. The srt.phone runs the Android Nougat 7.0 OS.

Other specifications of the smartphone includes a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF along with a 5MP front camera. The smartphone offers a 5.5-inch FHD with 2.5D Glass and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0 support and USB Type-C charging.

For cricket and celebrity enthusiasts the smartphone will come with back covers featuring the batting legend’s autograph.

 

The specs of this device sure look promising and at par with sub-Rs 15K devices that are selling in India from companies like Motorola, Honor and Xiaomi.

