S Padmanabhan nominated as Chairman of Tata Power

Tata Power today said S Padmanabhan has been nominated as chairman of the board of directors of the company.

"S Padmanabhan, additional director on the company's board, has been nominated as Chairman of the board of directors of the company effective January 4, 2017," Tata Power said in a BSE filing.

Last month, Padmanabhan was appointed the Additional Director.

Prior to joining the Tata Power board, he was the Executive Chairman, Tata Business Excellence Group (TBExG), and was recently given the additional responsibility as Head of Group HR for Tata Sons. Padmanabhan has been associated with the Tata group for over 34 years.

The nomination comes against the backdrop of Cyrus Mistry's resignation as director of the company in December.

After an eight-week bitter boardroom battle, the ousted Tata Group chairman Mistry had quit from boards of listed companies.