S Padmanabhan nominated as Chairman of Tata Power

S Padmanabhan, additional director on the company's board, has been nominated as Chairman of the board of directors of the company effective January 4, 2017, Tata Power said in a BSE filing.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 04, 2017, 12.09 PM | Source: PTI

S Padmanabhan nominated as Chairman of Tata Power

"S Padmanabhan, additional director on the company's board, has been nominated as Chairman of the board of directors of the company effective January 4, 2017," Tata Power said in a BSE filing.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

S Padmanabhan nominated as Chairman of Tata Power

"S Padmanabhan, additional director on the company's board, has been nominated as Chairman of the board of directors of the company effective January 4, 2017," Tata Power said in a BSE filing.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
S Padmanabhan nominated as Chairman of Tata Power
Tata Power today said S Padmanabhan has been nominated as chairman of the board of directors of the company.

"S Padmanabhan, additional director on the company's board, has been nominated as Chairman of the board of directors of the company effective January 4, 2017," Tata Power said in a BSE filing.

Last month, Padmanabhan was appointed the Additional Director.

Prior to joining the Tata Power board, he was the Executive Chairman, Tata Business Excellence Group (TBExG), and was recently given the additional responsibility as Head of Group HR for Tata Sons. Padmanabhan has been associated with the Tata group for over 34 years.

The nomination comes against the backdrop of Cyrus Mistry's resignation as director of the company in December.

After an eight-week bitter boardroom battle, the ousted Tata Group chairman Mistry had quit from boards of listed companies.

Tags  Tata Power Company S Padmanabhan BSE Cyrus Mistry

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
S Padmanabhan nominated as Chairman of Tata Power
Wire News
Platinum Member
686 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.