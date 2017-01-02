S Gopu takes additional charge as ITI CMD

State-owned ITI Ltd today said its HR Director S Gopu has assumed additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director following the retirement of P K Gupta.

Gupta, who was Director (Marketing) and also held additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of ITI, retired following superannuation.

"This is to inform that P K Gupta, Director (Marketing)/ Additional charge CMD has retired from services of the company with effect from afternoon of December 31, 2016, consequent to attaining age of superannuation," ITI said in a BSE filing.

S Gopu, Director-HR, has assumed additional charge as CMD with effect from December 31, 2016, it added.

Gupta had joined the company in January 1979 as Assistant Executive Engineer at ITI Bangalore Plant.

K Alagesan, Director-Production, has taken charge as Director (Marketing) for a period of three months, the filing said.

Set up in 1948, ITI offers telecom products and solutions.

India's first public sector unit (PSU), ITI posted a revenue of Rs 281.58 crore and net profit of Rs 190.59 crore for the quarter ended September, 2016.