S Gopu takes additional charge as ITI CMD

State-owned ITI Ltd today said its HR Director S Gopu has assumed additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director following the retirement of P K Gupta.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 02, 2017, 07.00 PM | Source: PTI

S Gopu takes additional charge as ITI CMD

State-owned ITI Ltd today said its HR Director S Gopu has assumed additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director following the retirement of P K Gupta.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

S Gopu takes additional charge as ITI CMD

State-owned ITI Ltd today said its HR Director S Gopu has assumed additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director following the retirement of P K Gupta.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
S Gopu takes additional charge as ITI CMD
State-owned ITI Ltd today said its HR Director S Gopu has assumed additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director following the retirement of P K Gupta.

Gupta, who was Director (Marketing) and also held additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of ITI, retired following superannuation.

"This is to inform that P K Gupta, Director (Marketing)/ Additional charge CMD has retired from services of the company with effect from afternoon of December 31, 2016, consequent to attaining age of superannuation," ITI said in a BSE filing.

S Gopu, Director-HR, has assumed additional charge as CMD with effect from December 31, 2016, it added.

Gupta had joined the company in January 1979 as Assistant Executive Engineer at ITI Bangalore Plant.

K Alagesan, Director-Production, has taken charge as Director (Marketing) for a period of three months, the filing said.

Set up in 1948, ITI offers telecom products and solutions.

India's first public sector unit (PSU), ITI posted a revenue of Rs 281.58 crore and net profit of Rs 190.59 crore for the quarter ended September, 2016.

Tags  ITI Ltd S Gopu P K Gupta K Alagesan PSU

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.