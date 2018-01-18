App
Jan 18, 2018 07:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Russia's Rostec supplies $37 mn equipment to SAIL, Vizag plants

Rostec projects include construction of a heavy-duty machinery for Vizag Steel and upgrade of a Soviet-era equipment supplied to Bokaro steel plant of SAIL in the 1970s, Rostec said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Russia's Rostec State Corporation today said it has completed two projects for SAIL and Vizag Steel for a total cost of over USD 37 million.

Rostec projects include construction of a heavy-duty machinery for Vizag Steel and upgrade of a Soviet-era equipment supplied to Bokaro steel plant of SAIL in the 1970s, Rostec said.

"JSC 'VO Tyazhpromexport', a Rostec State Corporation (RSC) company, completed implementation of two projects for the Indian steel industry in 2017.

Within the contracts, Indian partners were supplied with new sinter production equipment for iron founding and upgrade of existing equipment was performed for a total cost of over USD 37 million," the company said in a statement.

It said a new sintering machine with a capacity of 3.6 million tonne of sinter per year was built for the Vizag Steel plant in Visakhapatnam.

"For SAIL, a sintering machine of the plant in Bokaro, supplied to India from the USSR back in the 1970s, was upgraded and modernised. The equipment is designed to produce sinter, essential in the production of cast iron," the statement said.

It said certificates of final acceptance of work on both contracts have been received.

This is is a significant step in Russia's cooperation in the field of heavy industry and infrastructure projects, said Rostec Victor Kladov, Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy, RSC.

"We have more to offer the Indian side. In particular, set up of a single stage production of cast iron by means of the Russian technology 'Romelt' using poor ores and energy coals," he said.

The statement said the construction of the third sintering machine for Vizag Steel plant, at a cost of USD 29 million, is part of the plant expansion project to increase overall capacity to 6.3 million tonne of steel per year.

The scope of work includes supply of basic technological equipment, construction, installation, testing of equipment, commissioning of the facility, as well as staff training.

During 60 years of cooperation, Tyazhpromexport has commissioned 23 facilities in India (more than in any other country in the world) at the nation's steel plants in Bhilai, Bokaro, Visakhapatnam, Rourkela and Durgapur, it added.

RSC is a Russian corporation established in 2007 to facilitate the development, production and export of high-tech industrial products designed for civilian and military applications.

Response from both SAIL and Vizag Steel plant are awaited in this regard.

