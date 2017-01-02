Rural demand down 20%; no respite visible yet: Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto reported a 22 percent decline in sales to 2.25 lakh units in December due to demonetisation impact. No respite is visible yet from the cash crunch, said S Ravikumar, President – Business Development at Bajaj Auto.No recovery in sales is visible yet for the company. Impact has more been in rural areas where demand has fallen 20 percent, he said. Demonetisation has also affected collections for the company.However, Bajaj saw pick-up in retail sales in Nigeria to 20,000 units in December. Egyptian market, though, is going through a readjustment phase, Ravikumar said.

A: We should be very clear that post demonetisation the impact has been terrible and we do not see any respite in that. So we are not able to talk about any future because let us see how things pan out from here.

Anuj: What has been the feedback in terms of the biggest pain point? Is this more urban in nature, more rural in nature?

A: Rural certainly has been more in nature and more than 20 percent impact has been there in the rural. However, urban has played it out better. It is not as bad as rural but the combined effect is certainly not good and we have to brace with these types of changes which are coming out from the external environment.

At this point in time we can do only those levers which are in our control. We can play that properly and that is what we are doing.



Sonia: We were speaking with Sunil Munjal, Chairman of Hero Corporate Services and he did mention to us that the decisions have been referred or postponed but not cancelled. He was optimistic that in a couple of months time there could be some return to normalcy. Would you share his view?

A: I would say that many-many people have said whatever has happened in India, there is no precedence at all and it is so wide and it has impacted every single person in some way or the other. Therefore, it's better not to hazard any guesses and play it as it pans out.

However, many people have said that we cannot even project what will happen. There are many economists in that and many seasoned people in that. So the thing is that we are not seeing any respite at all and we thought things will get better in December, but that is not the story. So we have to see how it pans out going forward.

Latha: The EMI cut that will come because of one percentage point fall in rates. Will that be a salve?

A: We have Bajaj Auto's auto finance vertical, I was talking to the people there this morning, collections have certainly been impacted and people have come in because they do not have the upfront money to pay, so they were turning to finance.

Finance's penetration is likely to increase but the 1 percent cut, you are talking about, is going to be a few rupees and it can be good for the sentiment but the larger story is we had to put x money in the table for upfront and things like that. Therefore, that is going to determine how we come out of this trough in the future. This will be good but it's not enough.

Sonia: The other issue for you is the way exports are also falling and there seems to be no respite there either. It is a 27 percent fall that you have seen this time in exports. How is the situation in markets like Egypt, Nigeria? Have things worsen since the last time we spoke?

A: December used to be a good month and this time we did well in November in retail. We did almost 20,000 units plus in retail in Nigeria in motorcycles, we did well in three-wheelers but that said we used to do fantastic numbers at 45,000 plus per month. At 425-430 naira to a dollar, the entire market will have to readjust; the norms will have to reset. So 20,000 plus is good. I hope it continues at this rate at least - that's about Nigeria.

However, Egypt is through a huge readjustment phase after they changed the currency mechanism. We thought that the market was already trading at about 14.5 to dollar when the official rate was around 8.8 or 9. Therefore, we thought after these adjustments, it may settle around 16. So that has not been so good. They have to brace with all these things, what is imposed from outside, but we will keep focus on products, we will keep focus on cost, we will keep focus on realisations, profitability and BS IV upgrading and new products and all that and we hope that will be better-off.

Coming back to domestic, it's very early, we have not got the numbers, but we are told that the domestic motorcycle industry will shrink by almost about 25 percent - that's our rough estimate for the month of December as compared to last December and domestic motorcycles, we are at minus 11 percent - that we would like to believe is because of our good products. Dominar has started production. We have produced more than 1000 units in the last couple of weeks of December and going forward the product action and the internal action stand us in good stead.



Anuj: What is the feedback? Is this demand destruction going through or is it more of a demand disruption. Is there still latent demand which will come back and compensate as we move forward or do you think this will be the new normal?

A: It is certainly not going to be a new normal as far as India is concerned. The basic underlying economic activity is quite in place. The disruption that has happened because of demonetisation, how it will come back is something which we have to see. There are both sides of the coin; a lot of positives and negatives, so how it will balance out. We do not have any precedence turn in this type of an aspect to fallback upon as far as prior experience of any country is concerned. I think we will be setting precedence first time and when we do that we have to see how it pans out.

Sonia: Last time when we spoke to Eric Vas, he said that the inquiry conversion to sales ratio has fallen quite a bit. Earlier it used to be 60-65 percent; post demonetisation it has fallen to about 50-52 percent. Have you seen any further worsening of the inquiry conversion to sales?

A: I would say that between November and December, things have been pretty much the same. We have seen a marginal uptick in urban. We are told in terms of collections in our non banking financial company (NBFC), there has been a very marginal uptick there, but these are just a few numbers and minor percentage points, so there is no specific trend. Things have neither further worsened nor brightened.