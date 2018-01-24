Rural banking and ePayments need innovation and access with more integration, say experts

The future of financial inclusion and ePayments lies in using the available data innovators including Aadhaar and Fintech players and integration of physical as well as digital experience to reach the last mile consumer.

This was suggested by experts at the Bankers’ Conclave 2018, in MIT School of Business at Pune, held on Wednesday.

Addressing the college students on the second panel on the future of Microfinance, Rural Banking and ePayments were experts such as Veena Mankar- Chairman, IDFC & Chairperson of Swadhaar Microfinance; Vikrant Ponkshe- Former MD and CEO, Cosmos Bank; Manoj Kumar- Managing Director, Arohan financial services; Naveen Kumar- Associate Professor, NIBM and Sudipta Roy, General Manager and business head - unsecured lending, cards and payment solutions, ICICI Bank.

Mankar said, microfinance is not just about credit but about savings, insurance, payments and other products.

"Distribution will be key and we need to see how well they partner and how nimble they are to take it forward. Explaining to customers physically will remain important, we always like older options to stay," she said the way we shop online as well as offline.

On ePayments, ICICI Bank's Roy said India is going through a phase on ePayments which China underwent in 2008. "With NPCI and Rupay platform, India saw one of the most tectonic shifts in the last 2 years."

Vikrant Ponkshe, former Managing Director & CEO, Cosmos Bank pointed out that there will come a stage where there will be a need of "digital relationship manager" soon.

Further, "if Google and Amazon have started banking, banks definitely have to come out with innovation to retain the turf of customers," he added.

The changing scenario in India makes the country furthermore attractive, stated Manoj Kumar- Managing Director, Arohan. “It is the right time to be in India as there are a lot of opportunities today.”

His firm works with people who are in need of financial inclusion but are left out.

Meanwhile, Naveen Kumar- Associate Professor, NIBM, who has closely studied various models of various banks, urged that there is a need for integration of expertise.

Swadhaar's Mankar also said there will also be a responsibility of giving acute knowledge to the customer, giving access and provide appropriate product to help them secure their financial needs.

"So the way we want services will be both physical and digital but transactions will go digital. Today we ask, are people bankworthy? In future we will ask, are banks people worthy?" she added.