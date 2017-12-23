Rupee to trade between 63.85-64.10 per dollar, bond yield to remain elevated: Bhaskar Panda

Bhaskar Panda expects a range of Rs 63.85-64.10 per dollar to hold for the day while on the bonds, the Indian 10-year benchmark yield is steadily moving toward 7.25 percent and expects it to remain elevated.
Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank says the dollar index staged a minor rally yesterday but that may not have much impact on dollar-rupee as inflows dominate. He expects a range of Rs 63.85-64.10 per dollar to hold for the day.On the bonds, he added that the Indian 10-year benchmark yield is steadily moving toward 7.25 percent and expects it to remain elevated.