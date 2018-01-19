App
Jan 19, 2018 08:41 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Rupee to trade around 63.75-63.90 per dollar, bond yields to remain within 7.45-7.49%: Bhaskar Panda

"Bond yields have been volatile off late. He says, the 10-year benchmark yield dropped below 7.40 percent after the govt pared expectation on further borrowing and expects the yield to remain within the 7.45-7.49 percent range today," says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank says the dollar index has been hovering around 90 levels. He says, the dollar-rupee was buoyed by positive debt-related announcement from the government and expects the pair to trade in a range of Rs 63.75-63.90 per dollar today.

He further said that bond yields have been volatile off late. He says, the 10-year benchmark yield dropped below 7.40 percent after the govt pared expectation on further borrowing and expects the yield to remain within the 7.45-7.49 percent range today.

tags #10-year bond yield #Bond Outlook #Rupee

