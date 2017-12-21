App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 21, 2017 08:59 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Rupee to move towards 64.5-65.50 against USD, bond yields to trade between 7.15-7.3%: Trithankar Patnaik

With the impending changes in the US tax laws finally driving a rise at the long-end of the curve there, and the ECB also getting to the end of its quantitative easing program, we see global interest rates gradually reflecting growth optimism, improving inflation, and hawkish Central Bank commentary, Trithankar Patnaik said.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Trithankar Patnaik of Mizuho Bank expects the rupee to reverse the current trend of appreciation against the dollar and head back to 64.50 to 65.50 levels in the next quarter.

With the impending changes in the US tax laws finally driving a rise at the long-end of the curve there, and the ECB also getting to the end of its quantitative easing program, we see global interest rates gradually reflecting growth optimism, improving inflation, and hawkish Central Bank commentary, he said.

On the bonds, Trithankar Patnaik added that a confluence of continued oversupply in the bond markets, rising inflation trajectory and a potential bottoming out of the macro stability seen in the last two years are likely to keep yields close to the top-end of their range of 7.15 to 7.3 percent in the near term.

tags #10-year bond yields #Rupee

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.