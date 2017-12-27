App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 26, 2017 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee snaps 2-day rise, slips 3 paise to 64.08

Domestic currency oscillated within a narrow trading range and struggled for a firm direction as traders preferred to stay near the fence in absence of any fresh trigger.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Reversing its two-session uptrend, the rupee today ended lower by 3 paise at 64.08 against the US currency in a quiet trade due to stray month-end dollar demand from importers even as stocks attained new highs.

Domestic currency oscillated within a narrow trading range and struggled for a firm direction as traders preferred to stay near the fence in absence of any fresh trigger.

Most Asian currencies barely budged in thin holiday trade with the Chinese yuan briefly rallying to a 3-1/2-month high before retreating.

All major European markets are closed today in view of Boxing Day.

related news

The Indian currency hovered in the range of 64.02-64.11 during the day.

Month-end demand for the greenback from importers and corporates largely outpaced dollar conversions by exporters and inward remittances, a forex dealer said.

Meanwhile, Indian bourses continued their rally with both the benchmark indices closing at fresh life-time highs on fag-end buying in select bluechips.

The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped over 70 points to end at 34,010.61, Nifty rose 39 points to settle at 10,531.50.

Global crude prices traded near 2015 highs on the back of an outlook for healthy demand amid ongoing production cuts led by OPEC and Russia.

Brent crude, an international benchmark, is trading at USD 65.10 a barrel in early Asian trade. Brent has risen by 47 percent since mid-2017.

In the meantime, overseas investors pulled out a massive Rs 7,300 crore from domestic equity markets this month so far, primarily due to rising crude prices.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the home currency resumed mildly positive at 64.03 against last Friday's finish of 64.05 on mild dollar selling by exporters.

Later, it was confined in a narrow trading band of 64.02-64.12 for most part of the day before settling at 64.08, revealing a small loss of 3 paise, or 0.05 per cent.

The rupee had appreciated by 6 paise in the last two days.

The RBI, meanwhile, fixed the reference rate for the dollar at 64.0538 and for the euro at 76.0255.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, was a tad higher at 92.94 in early trade.

In cross-currency trades, the rupee gained further ground against the pound sterling to close at 85.59 from 85.63 per pound, but fell back modestly against the euro to finish at 75.95 from 75.91 last weekend.

The local unit also retreated against the Japanese yen to end at 56.56 per 100 yens from 56.50.

In forward market today, premium for dollar remained under pressure due to consistent receiving from exporters. The benchmark six-month premium payable in May eased to 116-118 paise from 117-119 paise and the far forward October 2018 contract also edged down to 250-252 paise from 252-254 paise previously.

tags #Business

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.