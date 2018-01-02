Rupee ends at two-and-a-half year high against US dollar as investors shed greenback

The Indian rupee on Tuesday closed at two-and-a-half year high of 63.48 against the US dollar, tracking gains in the Asian currencies market and gaining from exporters selling dollars in the inter-bank foreign exchange market.

Intraday, the home currency touched a high and low of 63.44 and 63.77, respectively. The level at which it ended was last seen on July 17, 2015.

Dealers said that both exporters and banks were seen selling the dollar for most of the trading session, the latter likely doing so on behalf of its foreign investor clientele.

“This rise is mainly because of weakness in the dollar,” said Anindya Banerjee of Kotak Securities. “Foreign flows, both in equities and debt, continue to be strong and now that the Fed has already outlined its rate map for 2018, the market has priced it in and moved on.”

Banerjee added that the outlook for the dollar remains weak and this indicates a shift towards emerging market economies. The only risk to the rupee, as well as its emerging market peers, is if the US Federal Reserve hints at more than three rate hikes in the next 12 months.

Experts said that the rupee was well poised to head towards the 61.50 mark against the greenback, ceteris paribus.

Other Asian currencies too gained against the American currency after the Dollar Index slid to a 14-week low of 91.87.

The Singaporean dollar, Thai baht, Taiwanese dollar, Indonesian rupiah, South Korean won and Malaysian ringgit were all trading 0.3-0.7 percent higher against the dollar than their previous closing levels.

The rupee had a stellar 2017, having gained 6.35 percent between January 1 and December 31, thereby breaking a six-year long losing streak against the dollar.