Nov 21, 2017 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Running on coffee': Buses in this city will soon use waste coffee leftovers as fuel

The biofuel is being added to the bus fuel supply chain where it can be used without the need for any modification

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Coffee is helpful for most people around the world to steer through their long shifts in office. Now, the waste left behind by grounded coffee will also help steer buses on roads.

Buses on London roads will soon start 'running on coffee'. A biofuel has been created using oil extracted from coffee waste and blending it with diesel. The biofuel is being added to the London bus fuel supply chain where it can be used without the need for any modification, the Royal Dutch Shell and clean technology company bio-bean said on Monday.

Bio-bean in partnership with Argent Energy has so far produced enough coffee oil to power one bus for a year - if used as a pure-blend for the 20 percent bio-component and mixed with mineral diesel to form a B20 fuel, they said.

According to bio-bean, 50,000 tonnes of coffee waste can be recycled by them per year. To put the numbers in perspective, the UK produces 500,000 tonnes of waste coffee grounds in a year. London’s contribution alone is 200,000 tonnes of waste a year. An average Londoner drinks 2.3 cups of coffee a day, according to bio-bean.

“It’s a great example of what can be done when we start to reimagine waste as an untapped resource,” bio-bean founder Arthur Kay said.

Transport for London has been turning to biofuels to curb carbon emissions, trialling a fuel made with used cooking oil from the catering industry, the transport operator said on its website.

(With inputs from Reuters)

tags #Business #London #renewable energy #UK #world

