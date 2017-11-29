App
Nov 28, 2017 10:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rumbling volcano: Bali airport remains shut, airlines waive cancellation fee

Scores of frightened people have fled their homes near Mount Agung with Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre upgrading the alert status to the highest level, fearing a major eruption.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Mount Agung volcano erupts in Karangasem, Bali. Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency says the airport on the tourist island of Bali is closed for a second day due to the threat from volcanic ash. (AP/PTI)
Mount Agung volcano erupts in Karangasem, Bali. Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency says the airport on the tourist island of Bali is closed for a second day due to the threat from volcanic ash. (AP/PTI)

Airlines operating to Bali have waived cancellation fees for passengers booked on flights after the international airport of the Indonesian tourist hub remained shut for the second day in the wake of plumes of ash coming out from a rumbling volcano.

Scores of frightened people have fled their homes near Mount Agung with Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre upgrading the alert status to the highest level, fearing a major eruption.

Jet Airways is among the major Indian carriers that offers flights to Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport via its codeshare partners.

Jet Airways has Garuda Indonesia and Hong Kong Airlines among its codeshare partners for Bali and is allowing passengers to reschedule their flights apart from waiving cancellation fee.

"Due to the volcanic eruption of Mount Agung in Bali, Indonesia, Jet Airways will reissue tickets and refund penalties," a statement from the airlines said.

"Fare difference, if any, will be waived on all confirmed tickets for flights connecting into or out of Bali (Denpasar), provided the original travel date is between 26th November, 2017 and 30th November, 2017," it said.

Singapore Airlines is transporting passengers from Bali to Surabaya via coaches and ferries and flying them to Singapore for their onward connections.

"Singapore Airlines has arranged for customers to be transported in coaches and ferries to Surabaya where they will be accommodated on flights to Singapore," it said in a statement posted on Twitter.

It is also allowing passengers to re-reroute their original flights to other south-east Asian destinations within the airline's network apart from rebooking and seeking refund of their tickets.

The airline is also offering hotel accommodations to passengers stranded in Bali as well as those in Singapore who were to travel to Bali.

"In Bali, affected customers not residing in Bali, but who have already commenced their travel will be accommodated at hotels. In Singapore, affected customers who are non- residents have been accommodated in hotels," Singapore Airlines said in a statement.

AirAsia too has issued a travel advisory informing passengers that they can reschedule their flights. Passengers are also allowed to retain the value of their fare in a credit account for future travel.

Travel portal Yatra.com said in a statement that tourists who had booked a holiday package and are scheduled to return from Bali to India will be offered complimentary hotel stay.

"Package holiday customers who were supposed to be travelling from Bali to India between 28-30 November will be provided with complimentary accommodation with breakfast in Bali for 3 nights, along with airport transfers," Yatra.com COO Sharat Dhall said in a statement.

Tourists yet to undertake their journey will also be allowed to cancel their booking without any penalty.

"We will not charge any cancellation for ground arrangements and option for rescheduling flight as per airline conditions is also available," Dhall added.

