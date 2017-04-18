App
Apr 18, 2017 01:47 PM IST

Ruling AIADMK forms team for talks with Panneerselvam group

Senior leader in the VK Sasikala faction and Cooperation Minister, Sellur K Raju, said Chief Minister K Palaniswami has constituted a team of "senior ministers" for the purpose.

Ruling AIADMK forms team for talks with Panneerselvam group

The ruling AIADMK (Amma) faction today announced constitution of a team to hold talks with the rival Panneerselvam camp on the issue of a possible patch up.

Senior leader in the VK Sasikala faction and Cooperation Minister, Sellur K Raju, said Chief Minister K Palaniswami has constituted a team of "senior ministers" for the purpose.

"The chances of the panel holding talks are high," Raju told a Tamil TV Channel.

He said that since there was a "split between siblings", it would not be fair on the part of either side to put terms and conditions for the merger talks.

Meanwhile, the O Panneerselvam camp took to Twitter to express its willingness to hold talks with the AIADMK (Amma) faction.

"The AIADMK (Amma) faction has constituted a team to hold talks. We are ready to hold consultations with that team if it meets us," the twitter handle, @OfficeofOPS, said.

#AIADMK #O Panneerselvam #Politics #Sasikala

