Ruias may pay Rs 3,500 crore of overdue interest, penalty to retain Essar Steel

With the Lok Sabha passing amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the Ruias are considering bidding for Essar Steel by paying overdue interest and making their loan accounts operational, according to a report by Business Standard.

To make their bad loan accounts operational, the Essar Steel promoters have to pay banks the overdue interest amount, including penalty, of Rs 3,000-3,500 crore, sources said. The company has sought details of payout from its lenders.

During a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill on Friday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said no one was being barred from bidding for their company for life. “No one is being barred for life and neither are we asking that you (promoters) pay the whole amount. Just pay the interest and make the account operational,” Jaitley had said.

The Ruias had earlier joined hands with Russia-based VTB Capital to jointly bid for Essar Steel. The company, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings with a debt of Rs 37,280 crore, has drawn interest from others in the sector like Tata Steel and ArcelorMittal.

Essar Steel is among 12 companies with high amounts of bad loans referred by the Reserve Bank of India in June to the NCLT for insolvency resolution. Promoters of defaulting companies had intended to submit insolvency resolution plans in an effort to get their companies back, but an Ordinance promulgated in November made them ineligible to do so.

The committee of creditors had fixed January 29 as the last date for a non-binding bid for Essar Steel but has now sought an extension. The company had paid around Rs 3,500 crore to banks between April 2016 and June 2017, which means its unpaid interest amount would be comparatively low.