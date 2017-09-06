App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 06, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ruchi Soya to explore recast of business units

In a meeting held today, the board of directors has given consent to explore an internal corporate restructuring exercise which will allow the company to consider various options such as subsidiarisation or de-merger of its business units into separate entities, a company statement said here.

Ruchi Soya to explore recast of business units

Leading agri and food FMCG company Ruchi Soya Industries today announced it is looking at restructuring its business units as part of an overall corporate strategy.

In a meeting held today, the board of directors has given consent to explore an internal corporate restructuring exercise which will allow the company to consider various options such as subsidiarisation or de-merger of its business units into separate entities, a company statement said here.

This initiative will result in independent businesses, which would operate in the areas of edible oil refining and brands, palm plantations, oil seed crushing and foods, and renewable energy.

A committee has been constituted to oversee the planning and execution of this exercise. A consultant will be appointed for proposing various options followed by a detailed scheme to the board whilst ensuring a high standard of corporate governance, transparency and fairness, it said.

"The primary aim of undertaking this exercise is to unlock the value of our diverse businesses. This process would allow the management to focus on the respective businesses with flexibility in fund raising for future growth and expansion.

"Each business would be free to explore opportunities for strategic partnerships and investors. We believe that this will enhance value for our stakeholders while providing fresh momentum for growth," Ruchi Soya managing director Dinesh Shahra said.

"This exercise will help the company to overcome the issues that have developed over a period of time largely due to macro-economic conditions much beyond the control of the company.

"The unlocking of value through this restructuring will help come up with a timely and effective solution to resolve our outstanding issues benefiting all our stakeholders including banks and financial institutions," he said.

tags #Business #Companies #FMCG #Ruchi Soya Industries

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.