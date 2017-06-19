App
Jun 19, 2017 12:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

RPP Infra bags order worth Rs 51 crore

The order is for "construction of scientific storage godown of 40,000 million tonne capacity (eight numbers having 5000 MT each) in TNCSC campus at village Edamanal in Nagapattinam district of the state," the company said in a BSE filing.

RPP Infra Projects has bagged an order worth Rs 512 million (Rs 51.2 crore) from Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC).

The order is for "construction of scientific storage godown of 40,000 million tonne capacity (eight numbers having 5000 MT each) in TNCSC campus at village Edamanal in Nagapattinam district of the state," the company said in a BSE filing.

The work is to be completed within a time frame of 12 months, it added.

RPP Infra Projects is engaged in development of infrastructure like highways, roads, bridges, civil construction works, irrigation, water supply and power plant projects.

Shares of the company were trading up 8.58 per cent at Rs 254.50 apiece on the BSE.

