Jan 08, 2018 02:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

RPP Infra appoints P Murugesan as Chief Operating Officer

"P Murugesan will take charge as Chief Operating Officer of the company with effect from January 8, 2018," the company said in a BSE filing.

RPP Infra Projects Ltd today said it has appointed P Murugesan as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

"P Murugesan will take charge as Chief Operating Officer of the company with effect from January 8, 2018," the company said in a BSE filing.

During his career spanning 15 years, he has worked in multiple locations of Tamil Nadu and handled corporate communications, employee relations and welfare and managed a large volume of employees, the company said.

"Murugesan comes to RPP IPL, with a mandate to enhance our geographical spread, as well as to enhance organisational development," the company said.

