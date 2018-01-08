RPP Infra appoints P Murugesan as Chief Operating Officer

"P Murugesan will take charge as Chief Operating Officer of the company with effect from January 8, 2018," the company said in a BSE filing.
RPP Infra Projects Ltd today said it has appointed P Murugesan as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).
During his career spanning 15 years, he has worked in multiple locations of Tamil Nadu and handled corporate communications, employee relations and welfare and managed a large volume of employees, the company said.