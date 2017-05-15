Royal Orchid Hotels launches third hotel in Mysore

Domestic hospitality group Royal Orchid Hotels today announced the launch of its third hotel in Mysore, Karnataka, with Regenta Central Herald.

The hotel offers 70 spacious rooms, fitness centre, mini bar and a multi cuisine restaurant, the company said in a relase issued here.

With this launch, the Royal Orchid chain of hotels now has 43 hotels in 28 different cities in the country and five more in the pipeline in next few months.

The Royal Orchid Hotels will be looking for more properties to manage untapped areas across India and other countries, it said.

"As we embark on this expansion drive, we are very particular in identifying strategic, high value markets that present a unique fit for our time-tested services and ambitious growth plans. We are in a consolidation mode and are looking at expanding through the management contract route," Royal Orchid Hotels Chairman and Managing Director Chander Baljee said.

The launch of the new hotel is part of an ongoing strategy to expand Royal Orchid Hotel's footprint across cities of country, he added.

Royal Orchid Hotels primarily operates five and four star hotels, targeting the business and leisure travellers.

The company has four brands - Regenta, Regenta Central, Regenta Resorts and Regenta Inn.