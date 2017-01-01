Royal Enfield sales rise 42% in December

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, today reported a 42 per cent jump in total sales at 57,398 units in December 2016.
Jan 01, 2017, 06.34 PM | Source: PTI

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, today reported a 42 per cent jump in total sales at 57,398 units in December 2016.

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors , today reported a 42 per cent jump in total sales at 57,398 units in December 2016.

The two-wheeler manufacturer had sold 40,453 units in December 2015, Eicher Motors said in a BSE filing.

Exports during December jumped 160 per cent to 1,082 units compared with 416 units in December 2015.

Total sales in the domestic market during the April-December period of the ongoing fiscal was at 4,88,262 units as against 3,59,968 units in the year-ago period, up 36 per cent.

Total exports in the nine-month period grew by 78 per cent to 10,545 units from 5,943 units a year ago.

