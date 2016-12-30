Royal Enfield introduces Redditch series on Classic 350

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield today introduced the Redditch series on its popular Classic 350 model range priced at Rs 1.46 lakh.
Dec 30, 2016, 06.53 PM | Source: PTI

Royal Enfield introduces Redditch series on Classic 350

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield today introduced the Redditch series on its popular Classic 350 model range priced at Rs 1.46 lakh.

Royal Enfield introduces Redditch series on Classic 350

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield today introduced the Redditch series on its popular Classic 350 model range priced at Rs 1.46 lakh.

Royal Enfield introduces Redditch series on Classic 350
Niche bike maker Royal Enfield today introduced the Redditch series on its popular Classic 350 model range priced at Rs 1.46 lakh.

The series has been inspired by the paint schemes on 50s-era Royal Enfield motorcycles that were produced in Redditch, UK - the birthplace of Royal Enfield motorcycles, the company said in a statement.

Bookings for the Redditch series will open on January 7, 2017 at all Royal Enfield stores across India, it added.

"The introduction of the Redditch series on Classic 350 is a reinforcement of the Classic franchise and its huge success across all our markets," Royal Enfield President Rudratej Singh said in a statement.

He further said that the bike is powered by the company's 350cc engine and "apart from the new colours from the 1950s, the 2017 Redditch series will feature the Royal Enfield Redditch monogram, first used in 1939 on the prototype of 125cc 'Royal Baby', a 2-stroke motorcycle.

Tags  Royal Enfield Redditch Classic 350 motorcycle
Royal Enfield introduces Redditch series on Classic 350
