App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 02, 2018 02:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Royal Enfield December sales grow 17 percent at 66,968 units

Domestic sales of the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, were at 65,367 units last month as against 56,316 units in December 2016, up 16 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, today reported 16.67 percent growth in total sales at 66,968 units in December.

The company had sold 57,398 units in December 2016, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 65,367 units last month as against 56,316 units in December 2016, up 16 percent.

Exports rose 47.96 percent to 1,601 units as against 1,082 units in the same month previous year, it said.

tags #Business #Eicher Motors #Royal Enfield

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.