Royal Enfield December sales grow 17 percent at 66,968 units

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, today reported 16.67 percent growth in total sales at 66,968 units in December.

The company had sold 57,398 units in December 2016, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 65,367 units last month as against 56,316 units in December 2016, up 16 percent.

Exports rose 47.96 percent to 1,601 units as against 1,082 units in the same month previous year, it said.