App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 26, 2017 07:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Royal Enfield begins production at Vallam Vadagal facility

Spread over 50 acres, the Vallam Vadagal plant will be Royal Enfield’s third manufacturing facility, and will manufacture Royal Enfield motorcycles for India and international markets, Eicher Motors said in a statement.

Royal Enfield begins production at Vallam Vadagal facility

Royal Enfield, a division of Eicher Motors, today started commercial production from its new manufacturing facility at Vallam Vadagal near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Spread over 50 acres, the Vallam Vadagal plant will be Royal Enfield’s third manufacturing facility, and will manufacture Royal Enfield motorcycles for India and international markets, Eicher Motors said in a statement.

According to the statement, the facility starts with an installed production capacity of 300,000 motorcycles per annum in the first phase.

In 2017-18, the combined production capacity from all the three plants is planned to be 825,000 units. In 2016-17, Royal Enfield produced and sold 667,135 motorcycles, nearing its installed capacity.

Royal Enfield acquired a 50-acre plot in Vallam Vadagal in October 2014 as the site for its third manufacturing facility. The construction of the facility started 15 months back and has been completed in record time, it said.

The capacity in this facility will enable the company to meet its next level of growth.

In 2017-18, the company plans to invest Rs 800 crore, largely towards capacity expansion at Vallam Vadagal, new products and platforms, and technical Centres in Leicester, UK and Chennai, India. This investment will be funded through internal accruals, it added.

tags #Business #copanies #Eicher Motors #Royal Enfield #Tamil Nadu

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.