Robot developed by Kerala-based startup may solve the menace of manual scavenging

A startup in Kerala established by a group of young Engineering graduates may bring an end to the practice of manual scavenging. Called Genrobotics, the Thiruvananthapuram based company has developed a robot that is able to do the cleaning of sewers.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Kerala Water Authority, the government body that manages the sewage department in Kerala has placed orders for 50 sewage cleaning robots, christened as Bandicoot.

If successful, the robot could bring an end to the abominable and legally banned practice of manual scavenging. The practice is unhealthy and puts the life of workers under threat. According to some estimates, over 1200 people have died in the country from manual scavenging-related activities between 2014 and 2016.

It was the news of one of such incident in Bangalore where three sewage workers died that prompted the developers to come up with such an idea.

“I worked more than one year in the TCS to earn some money to fund the stage one of the project. We all nine classmates of MES Engineering College in Kuttipuram came around quickly and developed the first prototype in six months,” Rashid K, a member of the startup was quoted saying in the report.

The robot costs between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and weighs 80 kilograms. When the robot is attached on top of a clogged sewage line, a wire carrying camera goes inside and projects the images of the problem to the attached screen. The robot then dismantles itself from the main machine and goes into the hole taking proper tools needed for the cleaning.

As per the developers, the machine can do the same work in 30 minutes that three workers can do in three hours. It can also be used for other underwater activities besides sewage cleaning.

While the company has received all India patent and has now applied for the global patent, the makers claim that their primary focus will be India.

The venture by the graduates has also impressed Kerala’s IT department, which is the first in the country to formulate a start-up policy. “The noble product shows a social commitment of these youngsters. Many firms including the BPCL promised help to take their innovation to the next stage,” state IT Secretary M Sivasankar was quoted saying in the report.

The robot is also gaining global attention and a paper about the robot was also published in International Journal of Mechanical Engineering and Robotics Research.