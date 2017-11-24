App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 24, 2017 11:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

RK Nagar bypoll in Tamil Nadu on December 21: Election Commission

The counting of votes will be held on December 24 and the election process will be completed before 26th of next month, an EC press release which was made available by Tamil Nadu's Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Lakhoni here said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

By-poll to the Dr Radha Krishnan Nagar Assembly constituency here which fell vacant following the demise of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa last year will be held on December 21, the Election Commission announced today.

The counting of votes will be held on December 24 and the election process will be completed before 26th of next month, an EC press release which was made available by Tamil Nadu's Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Lakhoni here said.

The announcement comes days after the Madras High Court said it expected the EC to hold by-election in RK Nagar by December 31. Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar made the observation on a plea of a DMK leader R S Bharathi.

By-poll in RK Nagar previously scheduled for April 12, 2017 was subsequently cancelled by the EC following allegations of bribing of voters. Also, the cancellation of by-poll came days after the Income Tax department held searches in premises of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

related news

It may be recalled that premises belonging to the Minister's associates were also searched and raids revealed routing of Rs 89 crore for "distribution to voters" in RK Nagar Assembly segment. Documents seized during searches at the premises of an accountant of the Minister showed details of Rs 89 crore and the money being channelled to RK Nagar through party functionaries.

The amount was allegedly channelled through many party functionaries for distribution to voters, Income Tax sources had told PTI in April. The RK Nagar by-poll was announced as part of by-election to constituencies in States including Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The date of Gazette notification for the bypoll will be on November 27. Last date for filing nominations will be December four and scrutiny will be on December five and last date for withdrawal of nominations will be December seven.

tags #Current Affairs #India #J Jayalalithaa #Politics #RK Nagar

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.