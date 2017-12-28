RJio-RCom deal last of the year, but not the least

If you thought Bharti Airtel's merger with Tata Tele was the last deal announced in 2017 — a year when the highly competitive Indian telecom sector saw consolidation among players — RCom and Jio sprung a surprise just before the year is about to end.

Reliance Communications (RCom) has announced that it will sell its wireless assets to Reliance Jio. This could be one of the last but a major deal amidst consolidation in the telecom sector this year.

RCom will be selling over 43,000 towers, among the top 3 independent tower holdings in India, 122.4 MHz of 4G Spectrum in the 800/900/1800/2100 MHz bands and approximately 1,78,000 RKM of fiber with pan India footprint to Jio.

About 248 Media Convergence Nodes, covering 5 Million sq ft, used for hosting telecom infrastructure will also be a part of the deal.

Until now, barring Jio, almost every other player in the telecom sector has been in talks with other players to join hands.

In October, the Bharti Airtel announced merger of its mobile operations with struggling Tata Teleservices. According to the deal, Airtel would acquire Tata’s consumer mobile business in 19 circles.

The merger was done on debt-free, cash-free basis. The deal also gave Airtel access to Tata’s 1,800, 2,100 and 850 MHz bands spectrum, all widely used for 4G. This month, both the boards cleared terms for the customer business merger.

Some other deals that made news in 2017 included the announcement of merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. Though the approvals for the deal have still not come through.

Reliance Communications also completed merger with MTS earlier this year.

Airtel and Telenor India merger is also in the pipeline.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.