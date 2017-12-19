Rise in crop insurance subsidies to weigh on exchequer

One of Modi government’s flagship schemes, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, set to enter its second year, will prove to be an extra burden on the exchequer.

Under the scheme which offers crop insurance, subsidy bill for state and Central governments, is expected to rise by 10-15 percent. In several states, insurers have raised premium quotations by five-seven percent, according to a report in Business Standard.

“This year, there has been a 10-15 percent increase in coverage area,” said an official of a public sector insurance firm. “In addition, in some western states, the premium has also increased by about 10-15 percent on the basis of last year’s claim experience.”

Insurers have mostly raised premium quotations by around 10 percent in some western states such as Gujarat and Rajasthan. In states such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the increase has been around five-seven percent. In eastern states, where the insurers had better claim ratio last year, the premium has come down by around five percent.

The scheme is based on actuarial calculations and rates are based on risk perception. Thus, premiums differ, based on crops and regions. However, a farmer pays only a flat 2 percent premium; the rest is provided by the central and state governments.

Premium collection in 2016-17 was Rs 22,337 crore and claims were about Rs 13,500 crore. The sum assured was about Rs 2,02,551 crore, covering nearly 57.10 million farmers and about 55.50 million hectares.

Last year, data discrepancy had led to disputes about claim settlement in several states. According to insurers in several states, crop cutting experiments (CCE) were not properly conducted, the report added.