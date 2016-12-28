RIL commissions 1st phase of Paraxylene plant at Jamnagar

Dec 28, 2016, 10.30 PM | Source: PTI

Reliance Industries today announced the commissioning of the first phase of its Paraxylene (PX) plant at Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The plant with capacity of 2.2 million tons per annum is built with state-of-the-art crystallisation technology from BP which is highly energy efficient and environment friendly.

"With the commissioning of this plant, RIL's PX capacity will more than double from 2.0 million tons to 4.2 million tons per annum," a company statement said.

On commissioning of entire PX capacity, Reliance will be the world's second largest PX producer with 9 per cent of global PX capacity and 11 per cent share of global production.

The new PX capacity will add value to the output from refineries and improve the profitability of the Jamnagar complex.

PX is the building block for the entire polyester chain.

The new capacity will complete the integration within Reliance's polyester value chain, leading to improved margins and also strengthen its position in polyester industry globally.

"Commissioning of the new PX plant marks beginning of the culmination of a series of projects including the refinery off-gas cracker, ethane import project and petcoke gasification.

"These projects are part of the largest contemporary investment, in excess of Rs 100,000 crore, in refining and petrochemicals sector anywhere in the world," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, RIL.

The projects, he said, are on schedule and at an advanced stage of mechanical completion. "The new PX capacity takes us a step closer to being among the top 10 petrochemical players globally," he added.

Disclosure: RIL owns Network18 which publishes moneycontrol.com

Tags  Reliance Industries Paraxylene RIL

