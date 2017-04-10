Reviewing order by Aus court on patent infringement: Lupin

Drug firm Lupin today said it is reviewing an order by Federal Court of Australia awarding AUD 31.3 million to Bayer in a patent infringement lawsuit filed against two of the company's arms in the country.

Bayer Pharma Aktiengesellschaft and Bayer Australia Ltd had filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Generic Health Pty Ltd and Lupin Australia Pty Ltd, subsidiaries of the company, in the Federal Court of Australia, Lupin said in a filing to BSE.

The Bayer arms had alleged that sale of tablets by Lupin, containing Drospirenone 3 mg and Ethinyl Estradiol 30 microgram under the brand name 'Isabelle' infringed their Australian patent.

The judge issued an order awarding Bayer AUD 25.4 million in damages and AUD 5.9 million in pre-judgement interest. "We are in the process of reviewing the Judge's reasons for judgement and deciding next steps," Lupin said.