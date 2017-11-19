Revenue collected under GST in October at Rs 95,131cr: Sushil Modi

The revenue collected under the Goods & Services Tax (GST) in October was Rs 95,131 crore and average revenue shortfall of states has come down to 17.6 percent, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said.

The government had collected Rs 93,141 crore revenue under the GST in September.

Modi, who heads the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST Network, said the average revenue shortfall of all states for August was 28.4 percent and it has come down to 17.6 percent in October.

"This is a good indication. It shows the system is slowly stabilising," he said after a meeting of the GoM.

In rupee terms, the revenue shortfall of all states has come down from Rs 12,208 crore in August to Rs 7,560 crore in October, he said.