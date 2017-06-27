Retailers Association partners with Jio to launch JIO-GST

Retailers Association of India (RAI) has tied-up with Reliance Jio-GST for introducing a simple secure tax compliance solution for implementation of the Goods and Services Tax by retailers.

Reliance Jio is one of the GST Suvidha Providers (GSP). Jio-GST solution will assist retailers to maintain records, file tax returns and to comply with the provisions of GST law, a statement said.

The Jio-GST is a mobile-first tax solution available for Rs 1,999 only, which is aimed at helping small retailers across the country to have a smooth transition to the new tax regime.

