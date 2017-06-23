Resurgent requests govt to relax NPA recognition norms for SME

App
Jun 23, 2017 09:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have had a testing time in the past few years, especially with respect to bank loans and NPAs hitting expansion and growth of the sector, Resurgent India said in a statement.

Financial advisory services provider Resurgent India, on Friday, requested the government to extend non-performing asset (NPA) recognition norms for MSMEs to 180 days from the current three months period as they have been facing a difficult time.

The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have had a testing time in the past few years, especially with respect to bank loans and NPAs hitting expansion and growth of the sector, Resurgent India said in a statement.

"The big suppliers take longer time for payment and with the rollout of GST, MSME companies can claim the input credit only after the supplier has made payment. This will lead to blocking of 15-17 percent of the capital of MSME companies, slipping them into NPA category," Resurgent India MD Jyoti Prakash Gadia said.

Therefore, extending of the NPA recognition norms to 180 days can be a game changer for the MSMEs in India as it will consequently reduce the NPA by almost 50 percent, he said.

Currently, MSME works on a profit margin of 5-7 percent.

