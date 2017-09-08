App
Sep 08, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Building a resumé? Here are five fonts you should avoid

Pretty old and fancy fonts are a big no and experts advise to stick to modern and formal fonts like Verdana, Calibri and others

Moneycontrol News

For many of us preparing a Curriculum Vitae or Resumé is a difficult task. The decision over the format of the CV— Should it include a photo? An intro paragraph, maybe? Will sub-heads help? — takes up a lot of time.

Besides these, there is one more very important decision you make —font. A CV is usually the first form of communication you make with your employers and it is important that it should be perfect.

Pretty old and fancy fonts are a big no. Stick to modern and formal fonts like Verdana, Calibri, etc. Here are five fonts you should NOT use:

1. Times New Roman

Times-New-Roman

 

2. ArialArial

 

3. Papyrus

Papyrus

 

4. Impact

Impact

 

5. MistralMistral

 

