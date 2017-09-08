Building a resumé? Here are five fonts you should avoid
Pretty old and fancy fonts are a big no and experts advise to stick to modern and formal fonts like Verdana, Calibri and others
Moneycontrol News
For many of us preparing a Curriculum Vitae or Resumé is a difficult task. The decision over the format of the CV— Should it include a photo? An intro paragraph, maybe? Will sub-heads help? — takes up a lot of time.
Besides these, there is one more very important decision you make —font. A CV is usually the first form of communication you make with your employers and it is important that it should be perfect.
Pretty old and fancy fonts are a big no. Stick to modern and formal fonts like Verdana, Calibri, etc. Here are five fonts you should NOT use:
1. Times New Roman
2. Arial
3. Papyrus
4. Impact
5. Mistral