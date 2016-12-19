Restructuring Air India debt will make it perform better: Raju

In an interview with BusinessLine, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that Air India is expected to perform better if its debt is restructured.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 19, 2016, 04.07 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Restructuring Air India debt will make it perform better: Raju

In an interview with BusinessLine, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that Air India is expected to perform better if its debt is restructured.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Restructuring Air India debt will make it perform better: Raju

In an interview with BusinessLine, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that Air India is expected to perform better if its debt is restructured.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Moneycontrol Bureau

The government is looking to restructure the outstanding debt of state-owned airline Air India and is ready to talk to parties interested to buy stake in the company.

In an interview with BusinessLine, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that Air India is expected to perform better if its debt is restructured.

The aviation company has been in loss for years and has accumulated a debt of around Rs 46,000 crore.

“I am not someone who will indulge in ‘Air India-bashing’, but neither am I going to commit the taxpayers’ money for eternity,” Raju said, indicating that Air India won't have the government's support forever.

Tags  Ashok Gajapathi Raju Air India debt Civil Aviation
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Restructuring Air India debt will make it perform better: Raju

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login