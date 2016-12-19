Dec 19, 2016, 04.07 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
In an interview with BusinessLine, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that Air India is expected to perform better if its debt is restructured.
Restructuring Air India debt will make it perform better: Raju
The aviation company has been in loss for years and has accumulated a debt of around Rs 46,000 crore.
“I am not someone who will indulge in ‘Air India-bashing’, but neither am I going to commit the taxpayers’ money for eternity,” Raju said, indicating that Air India won't have the government's support forever.