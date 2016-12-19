Restructuring Air India debt will make it perform better: Raju

The government is looking to restructure the outstanding debt of state-owned airline Air India and is ready to talk to parties interested to buy stake in the company.

In an interview with BusinessLine, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that Air India is expected to perform better if its debt is restructured.

The aviation company has been in loss for years and has accumulated a debt of around Rs 46,000 crore.

“I am not someone who will indulge in ‘Air India-bashing’, but neither am I going to commit the taxpayers’ money for eternity,” Raju said, indicating that Air India won't have the government's support forever.