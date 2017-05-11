May 11, 2017 08:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Resistance for Nifty at 9414-9633; buy Finolex Cables, Marico: Prakash Gaba
Nifty has support at 9330 and resistance at 9414-9633 while Bank Nifty has support at 22750 and resistance at 23000, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Key levels to watch out today
Nifty (9407)
Support: 9330
Resistance: 9414-9633
Bank Nifty (22830)
Support: 22750
Resistance: 23000
Stocks
Bullish Plays
Finolex Cables: Base Formation
Target: Rs 550
Stop loss: Rs 527
M&M Financial Services: Short Covering
Target: Rs 550
Stop loss: Rs 527
Marico: Base Formation
Target: Rs 325
Stop loss: Rs 310
Reliance Industries: Base Formation
Target: Rs 1400Stop loss: Rs 1340