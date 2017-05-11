App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 11, 2017 08:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Resistance for Nifty at 9414-9633; buy Finolex Cables, Marico: Prakash Gaba

Nifty has support at 9330 and resistance at 9414-9633 while Bank Nifty has support at 22750 and resistance at 23000, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Resistance for Nifty at 9414-9633; buy Finolex Cables, Marico: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (9407)

Support: 9330

Resistance: 9414-9633

Bank Nifty (22830)

Support: 22750

Resistance: 23000

Stocks

Bullish Plays

Finolex Cables: Base Formation

Target: Rs 550

Stop loss: Rs 527

M&M Financial Services: Short Covering

Target: Rs 550

Stop loss: Rs 527

Marico: Base Formation

Target: Rs 325

Stop loss: Rs 310

Reliance Industries: Base Formation

Target: Rs 1400

Stop loss: Rs 1340

tags #Bank Nifty #Finolex Cables #M&M Financial Services #Marico #Nifty #Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com #Reliance Industries #Technicals

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.