App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 30, 2017 08:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Resistance for Nifty at 9660-9713: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that crucial support for the Nifty is at 9540 and the resistance is at 9660-9713.

Resistance for Nifty at 9660-9713: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Market review for May 30, 2017

Nifty (9634) we said 'technically the trend is still intact up and the next logical target in the days to come is 9634 and beyond that to 9713, crucial support at 9520'. The Nifty unfolded as expected finding resistance at our resistance point of 9634 like a dot and has closed in the green.

Technically, the trend is still up but the up move is likely to be sluggish on the way up. I would like to slightly cautious and watch 9540 and trade long as long as it holds.

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9540 and the resistance is at 9660-9713.                       

tags #Nifty #Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com #Technicals

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.