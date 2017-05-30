Resistance for Nifty at 9660-9713: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that crucial support for the Nifty is at 9540 and the resistance is at 9660-9713.

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Market review for May 30, 2017

Nifty (9634) we said 'technically the trend is still intact up and the next logical target in the days to come is 9634 and beyond that to 9713, crucial support at 9520'. The Nifty unfolded as expected finding resistance at our resistance point of 9634 like a dot and has closed in the green.

Technically, the trend is still up but the up move is likely to be sluggish on the way up. I would like to slightly cautious and watch 9540 and trade long as long as it holds.