App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 29, 2017 07:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Resistance for Nifty at 9634-9713: Prakash Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, crucial support for the Nifty is at 9520 and the resistance is at 9634-9713.

Resistance for Nifty at 9634-9713: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Market Review for May 29, 2017

Nifty (9595) we said ‘technically now 9430 is a strong support and the uptrend continues to around 9600 zones’. The Nifty unfolded as expected and has closed in the green right on our target of 9600. Technically, the trend is still up and the next logical target in the days to come is 9634 and beyond that to 9713.

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9520 and the resistance is at 9634-9713.                           

tags #Nifty #Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com #Technicals

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.