Resistance for Nifty at 9634-9713: Prakash Gaba

According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, crucial support for the Nifty is at 9520 and the resistance is at 9634-9713.

Market Review for May 29, 2017

Nifty (9595) we said ‘technically now 9430 is a strong support and the uptrend continues to around 9600 zones’. The Nifty unfolded as expected and has closed in the green right on our target of 9600. Technically, the trend is still up and the next logical target in the days to come is 9634 and beyond that to 9713.