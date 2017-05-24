App
May 24, 2017 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Resistance for Nifty at 9450-950: Prakash Gaba

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9375-9325 and the resistance is at 9450-9500, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Market Review for May 24, 2017

Nifty (9386) we said 'technically I would say there is selling pressure in the upper regions and we are into an F&O week and so volatility is not ruled out and there is a good chance that the Nifty could see a slide 9375-9300 zones'.

The Nifty saw volatility and selling pressure in the upper regions and stopped right on our support of 9375 and has closed in the red.

Technically the momentum has shifted down and some more downside is not ruled and the up moves would be suspect.

The crucial support for the Nifty is at 9375-9325 and the resistance is at 9450-9500.

