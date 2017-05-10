Resistance for Nifty at 9375-9414: Prakash Gaba

Crucial support for the Nifty is at 9270-9230-9185 and the resistance is at 9375-9414, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Market review for May 10, 2017

Nifty (9317) we said 'technically now 9270 has become more important than before breach of it would bring it crashing it down. 9375 & 9414 are still a reference points to work with'. The Nifty traded trapped and closed flat. Analysis remains the same, it's looking for a big move either way.