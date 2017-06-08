App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 08, 2017 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty may face resistance at 9723; top 4 stocks to buy in rangebound market: Gaba

Nifty may face resistance at 9723; top 4 stocks to buy in rangebound market: Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty closed 26 points higher or 0.28 percent at 9,663.90. According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty50 is placed at 9,608, followed by 9,579. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,687, followed by 9,738. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out are 9,687, followed by 9,738.

Nifty Bank closed 151 points higher or 0.65 percent at 23,567 on Wednesday. Important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 23,465 followed by 23,423. On the upside, the key resistance level is 23,602 followed by 23,644.

According to Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, support for Nifty is placed at 9630-9580 while the Index may face resistance at 9723. On the other hand Bank Nifty may find support at 23400 while the Index may face resistance at 23900.

"Technically, 9713 is within reach as long as 9630 hold and the Nifty unfolded as expected and has managed to close above the crucial support of 9630, seen the low at 9630 like a  dot and has closed in the green. Technically, now 9630 all the more crucial support to work with and is the first line of defense. The next logical target would be 9724 ," he said.

Below are some of the stocks which Prakash Gaba is bullish on:

PTC India | Indicator Buy | Target: Rs 101, stop loss: Rs 95

Godrej Consumer | Indicator Buy | Target: Rs 1900, stop loss: Rs 1840

Oriental Bank of Commerce | Indicator Buy | Target: Rs 164, stop loss: Rs 154

Reliance Capital | Breakout | Target: Rs 605, stop loss: Rs 574

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bank Nifty #Godrej Consumer #Nifty #Oriental Bank #Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com #PTC India #Reliance Capital #Stocks Views #Technicals

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.