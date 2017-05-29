May 29, 2017 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Resistance for Bank Nifty at 23600: TVS Motor bullish play: Prakash Gaba
Nifty has support at 9550 and resistance at 9634-9660 while Bank Nifty has support at 23250 and resistance at 23600, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Key levels to watch out today
Nifty (9595)
Support: 9550
Resistance: 9634-9660
Bank Nifty (23362)
Support: 23250
Resistance: 23600
Stocks
Bullish Plays
Dalmia Bharat: Breakout
Target: Rs 2625
Stop loss: Rs 2368
Godrej Consumer: Momentum Pull
Target: Rs 1900
Stop loss: Rs 1800
Indiabulls Housing:Breakout
Target: Rs 1115
Stop loss: Rs 1067
TVS Motor: Breakout
Target: Rs 550
Stop loss: Rs 535"Karnataka Bank is looking good to me. The target on the upside is around Rs 173 and stop loss is below Rs 164."