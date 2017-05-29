App
May 29, 2017 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Resistance for Bank Nifty at 23600: TVS Motor bullish play: Prakash Gaba

Nifty has support at 9550 and resistance at 9634-9660 while Bank Nifty has support at 23250 and resistance at 23600, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (9595)

Support: 9550

Resistance: 9634-9660

Bank Nifty (23362)

Support: 23250

Resistance: 23600

Stocks

Bullish Plays

Dalmia Bharat: Breakout

Target: Rs 2625

Stop loss: Rs 2368

Godrej Consumer: Momentum Pull

Target: Rs 1900

Stop loss: Rs 1800

Indiabulls Housing:Breakout

Target: Rs 1115

Stop loss: Rs 1067

TVS Motor: Breakout

Target: Rs 550

Stop loss: Rs 535

"Karnataka Bank is looking good to me. The target on the upside is around Rs 173 and stop loss is below Rs 164."

tags #Bank Nifty #Dalmia Bharat #Godrej Consumer #Indiabulls Housing #Karnataka Bank #Nifty #Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com #Stocks Views #Technicals #TVS Motor

