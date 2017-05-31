App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 31, 2017 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Resistance for Bank Nifty at 23500; buy India Cements: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Nifty has support at 9580-9540 and resistance at 9660-9713 while Bank Nifty has support at 23100 and resistance at 23500.

Resistance for Bank Nifty at 23500; buy India Cements: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (9625)

Support: 9580-9540

Resistance: 9660-9713

Bank Nifty (23183)

Support: 23100

Resistance: 23500

Stocks

Bullish Plays

Aditya Birla Nuvo: Indicator Buy

Target: Rs 1680

Stop loss: Rs 1644

Can Fin Homes: Momentum Pull

Target: Rs 2800

Stop loss: Rs 2688

India Cements

Target: Rs 215

Stop loss: Rs 200

Tata Chemicals: Breakout

Target: Rs 640

Stop loss: Rs 622

