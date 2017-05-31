May 31, 2017 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Resistance for Bank Nifty at 23500; buy India Cements: Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Nifty has support at 9580-9540 and resistance at 9660-9713 while Bank Nifty has support at 23100 and resistance at 23500.
Key levels to watch out today
Nifty (9625)
Support: 9580-9540
Resistance: 9660-9713
Bank Nifty (23183)
Support: 23100
Resistance: 23500
Stocks
Bullish Plays
Aditya Birla Nuvo: Indicator Buy
Target: Rs 1680
Stop loss: Rs 1644
Can Fin Homes: Momentum Pull
Target: Rs 2800
Stop loss: Rs 2688
Target: Rs 215
Stop loss: Rs 200
Tata Chemicals: Breakout
Target: Rs 640Stop loss: Rs 622