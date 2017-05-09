May 09, 2017 07:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Resistance for Bank Nifty at 23000; BHEL, Wipro bullish plays: Prakash Gaba
Support for Nifty at 9270-9230 and resistance is at 9375-9414 while Bank Nifty has support at 22400 and resistance at 23000, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Key levels to watch out today
Nifty (9314)
Support: 9270-9230
Resistance: 9375-9414
Bank Nifty (22767)
Support: 22400
Resistance: 23000
Stocks
Bullish Plays
BHEL: Base Formation
Target: Rs 179
Stop loss: Rs 174
Oracle Financial: Base Formation
Target: Rs 3840
Stop loss: Rs 3720
Target: Rs 232
Stop loss: Rs 221
Target: Rs 510Stop loss: Rs 501