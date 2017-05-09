App
May 09, 2017 07:50 AM IST

Resistance for Bank Nifty at 23000; BHEL, Wipro bullish plays: Prakash Gaba

Support for Nifty at 9270-9230 and resistance is at 9375-9414 while Bank Nifty has support at 22400 and resistance at 23000, says Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com.

Technical Analyst | prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (9314)

Support: 9270-9230

Resistance: 9375-9414

Bank Nifty (22767)

Support: 22400

Resistance: 23000

Stocks

Bullish Plays

BHEL: Base Formation

Target: Rs 179

Stop loss: Rs 174

Oracle Financial: Base Formation

Target: Rs 3840

Stop loss: Rs 3720

Torrent Power

Target: Rs 232

Stop loss: Rs 221

Wipro

Target: Rs 510

Stop loss: Rs 501

