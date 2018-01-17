Renault goes past 300-dealership mark in India

Automaker Renault India today said it opened 50 new dealerships in 2017 to take the number to facilities to 320 across the country. From a modest presence of 14 dealership facilities in May 2011, Renault India progressively expanded its pan-India dealership network to 270 facilities at the end of 2016.

"Staying true to its commitment, Renault India has added 50 dealerships in 2017, making it one of the fastest network ramp-ups by an automobile OEM in India," Renault India said in a statement.

The company said all its dealerships across the country have been designed according to the 'Renaultstore' concept, a new generation of sales outlets conceptualised to address the evolving needs of customers.

Over the last few years, Renault has been focusing on establishing a strong base in India. Together with a strong product strategy led by Kwid and the recently launched SUV, Captur, the company has been continuously undertaking strategic measures across all key business dimensions, ranging from product, network expansion, pioneering customer oriented activities, Renault said.