you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 10, 2017 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Renault Duster scores a zero in the Global NCAP crash test

The crash test showed that due to the lack of airbags the driver injuries would have been unacceptably high.

Renault Duster scores a zero in the Global NCAP crash test

Swaraj Baggonkar

Moneycontrol News

The Renault Duster, which is sold without airbags in its basic version, recorded a zero star rating for adult occupant protection at a crash test conducted by the Global NCAP.

The crash test showed that due to lack of airbags, the driver injuries would have been unacceptably high. The Duster also scored 2 stars for rear seat child occupant protection.

This is the second set of Safer Cars For India results for 2017.

Duster-no-airbag 1

Renault Duster without airbag

Following the test, the company asked Global NCAP to test a version of the Duster, which had a single driver airbag. While this increased the score to 3 stars for adult occupant protection, the child protection remained same at 2 stars.

“Global NCAP decided to further investigate the Duster as a single airbag version. The car was earlier tested by Latin NCAP in 2015 where it scored 4 stars. It was found that the Indian Duster airbag was smaller than that of the Latin American Duster”, stated the NCAP report released today.

The difference in airbag size reflects difference in protection level. In the Indian Duster, head of the driver did not contact the airbag in the centre as it should, exposing the head to impact on the steering wheel and therefore, risk to more injuries.

On the contrary, the Latin American Duster airbag was larger in size and covered the head and chest of the driver. With the head in maximum forward excursion, the airbag still shows containment to the head protecting it from the steering wheel.

Duster-driver-airbag

Renault Duster with airbag

This explains the difference in protection level in both models and why the Latin American version scored 4 stars and the Indian version only 3 stars under same testing assessment and criteria.

David Ward, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “It is troubling that during the UN Road Safety Week we yet again encounter a zero star car in our crash testing in India. Renault produce Duster is in a number of markets and yet, it seems content to provide a version for India which falls so far short on safety”.

“The version of the Duster with an airbag scores three stars, but this too fell short as it was fitted with a smaller airbag. A model with a correctly sized airbag should be provided as standard”, Ward added.

